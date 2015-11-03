Nov 3 Protesters disrupted a nationally televised football game on Monday night in North Carolina, dramatically rappelling from the upper deck of a stadium to call attention to a natural gas project being developed in Maryland.

The disruption came during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C., which was telecast live on the popular Monday Night Football show on the ESPN cable network.

The two protesters unfurled a large banner reading "BoA: Dump Dominion," referring to Bank of America and Dominion North Carolina Power, which is developing a liquefied natural gas plant in Maryland.

After dangling from the upper deck for awhile the came down and were promptly arrested.

In a lengthy online statement, the group staging the protest, "We Are Cove Point," said Dominion Point Cove would be "the fourth largest climate polluter in Maryland" and "the first liquefied natural gas export facility in the world to be built in a residential neighborhood."

The group said Bank of America was a "major financer" of the facility. In June a federal appellate court denied a request to stop construction of the Maryland liquefied natural gas export terminal until a legal challenge against the project is resolved.

Neither Bank of American nor Dominion could be reached for comment. The Panthers won the game, 29-26. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Macfie)