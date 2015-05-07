May 7 A federal jury in North Dakota on Thursday
convicted a Jamaican man of participating in a lottery scam that
cost dozens of people losses totaling more than $5 million,
prosecutors said.
Sanjay Ashani Williams, 25, was found guilty of conspiracy
to commit wire fraud or mail fraud, conspiring to commit
international money laundering and 35 counts of wire fraud,
prosecutors said.
Williams, of Montego Bay, was one of the first Jamaican
defendants implicated in the lottery fraud to be tried and
convicted in the United States, prosecutors said.
The scam has snagged more than 70 victims who lost sums
ranging from $300 to $800,000, prosecutors said.
"It is our hope that this groundbreaking prosecution will
open doors for other jurisdictions to prosecute these cases and
that the lessons we've learned can be used across the country,"
Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Myers said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the scammers told people by telephone or
mail they had won a large sweepstakes prize and a luxury car and
repeatedly asked for amounts of up to thousands of dollars to
cover non-existent taxes, fees or insurance.
If the victims paid fees, they were asked for more and more
money and never received the promised prize, prosecutors said.
The fraud at times included official-looking documents,
email addresses, telephone numbers or bogus checks and scammers
often impersonated government officials or banks to further the
fraud, prosecutors said.
Eleven other U.S. and Jamaican defendants have pleaded
guilty and 14 indicted defendants are awaiting arrest and
extradition from Jamaica, prosecutors said. Three other
co-conspirators were charged separately.
Williams faces up to 40 years in prison and millions of
dollars in fines, restitution, and forfeiture. He is set to be
sentenced Aug. 6 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.
