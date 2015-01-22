Jan 22 Nearly 3 million gallons of saltwater and
an unknown quantity of crude oil have leaked from a North Dakota
pipeline into a creek that feeds the Missouri River, by far the
largest spill of its kind in the state's history, officials
said.
The leak, from a saltwater collection line owned by Summit
Midstream Partners LP approximately 15 miles north of
Williston, occurred sometime earlier this month and was reported
to state officials on Jan. 7.
The leak does not pose a threat to drinking water supplies,
the North Dakota Department of Health said in a statement
released late Wednesday.
Saltwater is a byproduct of the hydraulic fracturing
process. Typically it is filtered and re-injected back into the
earth after oil is extracted.
The saltwater leaked into a creek that passes by Williston,
considered the capital of the state's oil boom, and flows into
the Missouri River. Williston's drinking water comes from the
Missouri River, though the city's water department has the
ability to turn off collection valves until any harmful material
washes downstream.
Summit has hired environmental contractors to clean up the
spill. About 2 million gallons of water have been pulled so far
from one of the affected creeks, though it was not immediately
clear if that amount was all saltwater or normal water flow.
Remediation will be difficult given that much of the
affected area is covered by ice.
A Summit spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
The state's Department of Health said it is monitoring
cleanup efforts, and the state's Department of Mineral Resources
is inspecting Summit's entire pipeline network, officials said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)