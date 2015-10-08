By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. government believes
North Korea has the capability to launch a nuclear weapon
against the U.S. homeland and stands ready to defend against any
such attacks, a high-level U.S. military official said on
Wednesday.
Admiral Bill Gortney, commander of U.S. Northern Command and
the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said he agreed
with U.S. intelligence assessments that North Korea had nuclear
weapons, as well as the ability to miniaturize them and put them
on a rocket that could reach the United States.
"We assess that they have the capability to reach the
homeland with a nuclear weapon from a rocket," Gortney told an
event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.
Gortney said it was very difficult to predict the behavior
of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but the U.S. military was
prepared to respond if he were to use a nuclear weapon.
"We're ready for him, and we're ready 24 hours a day if he
should be dumb enough to shoot something at us," Gortney said.
"I'm pretty confident that we're going to knock down the
numbers that are going to be shot."
North Korea's space agency said last month Pyongyang was
building a new satellite and readying it for launch, with any
use of a long-range rocket suggesting that the secretive state
has made advances developing a ballistic missile.
North Korea says its rocket launches are part of a
legitimate space programme aimed at putting satellites into
orbit. It has in the past conducted missile tests in defiance of
international warnings and sanctions.
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said in March North Korea
could achieve the ability to launch an intercontinental
ballistic missile this year.
On Wednesday, Gortney said the U.S. military was investing
to modernize its current missile defense system, add new sensors
and radars to better identify potential missile launches, and
drive down the cost of defending against such attacks.
He warned that the failure of the U.S. Congress to pass a
budget for fiscal year 2016, or a resumption of mandatory budget
cuts, could jeopardize the funding needed for such efforts.
