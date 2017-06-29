FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions two Chinese men, shipping firm, over North Korea ties
June 29, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 11 hours ago

U.S. sanctions two Chinese men, shipping firm, over North Korea ties

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it was placing financial sanctions on two Chinese nationals and a Chinese shipping company over their ties to North Korea stemming from its nuclear program.

The department said in a statement it was sanctioning Wei Sun for links to the Foreign Trade Bank of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Hong Ri Li for his links to North Korean banking executive Song-hyok Ri, as well as the Dalian Global Unity Shipping Co Ltd of Dalian, China.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

