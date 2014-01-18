(Updates with comment from advocate of ultrasound law in
paragraph 12)
By David Adams
Jan 17 A federal judge on Friday struck down a
2011 North Carolina law requiring abortion providers to perform
an ultrasound and explain it to a woman before having an
abortion, arguing it violated the constitutional right to free
speech of doctors.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles found that a state does
not have "the power to compel a health care provider to speak,
in his or her own voice, the state's ideological message in
favor of carrying a pregnancy to term."
The law "compels a health care provider to act as the
state's courier and to disseminate the state's message
discouraging abortion, in the provider's own voice, in the
middle of a medical procedure, and under circumstances where it
would seem the message is the provider's and not the state's,"
she added in her 42-page ruling.
"This is not allowed under the First Amendment," Eagles
ruled.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in
1973, but lawmakers in more conservative states in recent years
have enacted laws that seek to place restrictions on the
procedure, especially on late-term abortions.
The ultrasound requirement of the law had been blocked by
Eagles a few months after it was passed due to concerns over
what she described as the "non-medical message" doctors were
required to deliver.
The law required that an ultrasound image be presented and
the sound of the fetal heartbeat be offered at least four hours
before an abortion, though a woman is free to look away and
ignore an explanation and medical description of what is on the
screen.
The decision was hailed as a victory for the American Civil
Liberties Union, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned
Parenthood Federation of America which filed a lawsuit
challenging the Women's Right to Know Act.
"Today's ruling protects the rights of women and their
doctors from the ideological agenda of extremist lawmakers,"
said Jennifer Rudinger, executive director of the ACLU of North
Carolina.
"This law represented an egregious government intrusion into
individuals' private medical decisions, and we are very pleased
that it will not go into effect," she said.
Defenders of the law said it provided crucial information
for women making a major and irrevocable decision.
"North Carolina's ultrasound requirement is no different
than requiring speech for airlines and cigarette
manufacturers for safety reasons," said Barbara Holt, president
of North Carolina Right to Life. "The required information must
be given even if the person hearing, seeing or reading the
information finds the information upsetting, unnecessary or
repetitive."
A Republican state legislator who advocated the law, House
Majority Leader Paul Stam, was not immediately available to
comment after normal business hours.
North Carolina Governor Beverly Perdue, a Democrat and the
state's first female governor, vetoed the measure in 2011 but
the state Senate overrode the veto.
In her veto message, Perdue called the legislation a
"dangerous intrusion into the confidential relationship that
exists between women and their doctors."
When the law went into effect in October 2011, North
Carolina joined 25 other states that require pre-abortion
counseling that goes beyond basic medical "informed consent,"
according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit sexual health
research organization.
It also became the tenth state to include the additional
requirement of an ultrasound, which has drawn legal challenges
in several states.
North Carolina has some of the country's toughest
requirements for clinics performing abortions, including a
requirement doctors be present when abortions are performed.
It also bans publicly funded health insurance programs from
paying for most abortions, and authorizes state health officials
to design rules for increased safety standards for abortion
clinics.
In North Carolina, 17 percent of pregnancies end in induced
abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
The case is Gretchen S. Stuart, M.D. et al v. Ralph C.
Loomis, M.D. et al: 1:11-CV-804.
