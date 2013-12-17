WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Dec 17 Thirteen people
sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday when a
passenger ferry ran aground off North Carolina's coast, the U.S.
Coast Guard said.
The crew of the 64-foot ferry "Adventure" reported the
accident at about 9 a.m. EST after leaving a marina in
Southport, North Carolina.
The ferry was headed to Bald Head Island, a vacation spot
reachable only by boat.
None of the 53 passengers or three crew members on board
were thrown into the water, despite initial reports, said Coast
Guard Lieutenant Lane Munroe.
Officials were investigating what caused the incident, he
said.
