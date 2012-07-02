By Wade Rawlins
RALEIGH, N.C., July 1 North Carolina Governor
Beverly Perdue on Sunday vetoed legislation that would have
lifted a ban on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and opened
the door to shale gas exploration in that state.
Perdue, a Democrat, said she supports shale gas exploration
and fracking, but that a measure approved by the Republican-led
legislature in June to permit the practices would not ensure
adequate environmental protections.
It's the second time in as many years the governor has put
the brakes on Republican efforts to push fracking and shale gas
exploration in North Carolina, where it is currently not
permitted.
In early May, Perdue created a work group to develop
guidelines to allow it. The bill approved on a party-line vote a
month later would have repealed the ban and established a panel
to oversee shale gas exploration.
Perdue said in a veto message she supports energy policies
that create jobs and lower costs for businesses and families,
but that the state shouldn't act too quickly.
"Our drinking water and the health and safety of North
Carolina's families are too important," Perdue said. "We can't
put them in jeopardy by rushing to allow fracking without proper
safeguards."
Geologists have long known of a natural gas deposit in a
shale rock formation under parts of North Carolina, but it
exists at a depth and location that make exploration and
extraction difficult and expensive.
However, horizontal drilling coupled with hydraulic
fracturing has made such extractions more feasible.
Fracking involves pumping chemical-treated water and sand
under enormous pressure into wells deep underground to help
release gas from shale formations.
The technique uses large amounts of water and can lead to
groundwater contamination, chemical spills and disturbance of
large areas of land, according to a 2012 state report.
Fracking has been used in thousands of wells in recent years
in other states such as Pennsylvania and West Virginia to
extract shale gas.
The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the shale gas entrapped
in the Deep River basin, a 150-mile long area under central
North Carolina that extends to South Carolina, could supply the
state's natural gas demands for more than five years.
The vetoed bill now returns to the General Assembly to
provide the Republican majority legislature a chance to override
the veto. The House and Senate each must muster a three-fifths
majority of members present to override a veto.
Republicans hold a veto-proof majority in the Senate, but
need some votes from Democrats in the House to override a veto.
In 2011, Perdue vetoed legislation that would have put shale
gas exploration on a fast track in the state, calling it
unconstitutional. The House failed to override that veto.
(Reporting by Wade Rawlins; Editing by David Bailey and Eric
Walsh)