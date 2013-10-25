WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Oct 25 A gunman trying to rob a drugstore in Belmont, North Carolina, near Charlotte, fired shots at police and held several hostages for more than two hours early Friday before surrendering, police said.

A police negotiator secured the release of the three people taken hostage in a CVS store in Belmont, about 15 miles west of Charlotte, police said in a statement.

The gunman remained holed up for several more hours before surrendering about 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), police Sergeant John Wilson said.

No injuries were reported, he said.