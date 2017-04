WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina Police lifted a lockdown order for North Carolina Central University's campus on Thursday, while the search continued for suspects following reports of gunshots, a school spokeswoman said.

Police had asked those on the school's campus in Durham, North Carolina, to stay inside and away from windows and doors because of a "possible active shooter."

There were no reports of injuries in the incident, university spokeswoman Ayana Hernandez said in an email.

The university has 8,155 students. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Edith Honan and Gunna Dickson)