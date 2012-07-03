By Wade Rawlins
| RALEIGH, N.C., July 3
RALEIGH, N.C., July 3 The Republican-led North
Carolina legislature voted to override Democratic Governor
Beverly Perdue on the annual budget late on Monday, a state
record 11th time in the last two years they have overturned her
veto.
It was the third time this week that the legislature has
overridden Perdue's veto. Earlier on Monday they differed with
the governor and voted to open the door to shale gas exploration
in North Carolina using hydrofracturing technology and
horizontal drilling, known as fracking.
They enacted a third bill over the governor's objection on
Monday that will limit death row prisoners' ability to use
statistical evidence of racial bias to challenge their
sentences.
The confrontation between the unpopular governor, who is not
seeking re-election, and the conservative legislature capped two
years of clashes.
Perdue issued 19 vetoes in the last two years, far more than
any North Carolina chief executive since the governor got the
power of the veto in 1996.
The vote by the legislature means that the state's budget
for the coming year will contain $20.2 billion in spending,
about $100 million less than Perdue wanted. The vote to override
was 31-10. The House voted 74-45 to override the veto.
A vote of three-fifths of the members present is needed to
override a gubernatorial veto.
"This is a budget that, just like our personal households,
spends no more than what came in," state Representative Harold
Brubaker, a Republican and chairman of the House Appropriations
Committee.
The governor's office issued a statement saying lawmakers
had forced a flawed budget on the people of North Carolina.
"Under their budget, schools will receive $190 million less
next year than they received this year; economic development
initiatives to help companies create jobs in the biotech and
manufacturing sectors will go unfunded; and North Carolina
families will be less safe because there won't be enough
probation officers," Perdue said.
The vote to override her veto of the fracking bill was
29-13 in the Senate and 72-47 in the House.
"It's disappointing that the leaders in (the) General
Assembly would allow fracking without ensuring that adequate
protections will be in place for drinking water, landowners,
county and municipal governments, and the health and the safety
of families in North Carolina," Perdue said in a statement. "I
hope the General Assembly will re-visit this issue and
strengthen the safeguards before fracking begins."
No shale gas exploration is expected to start in the state
before 2014 at the earliest.
All three measures will now become law with the successful
veto override votes.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Greg McCune and M.D. Golan)