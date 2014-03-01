Feb 28 State regulators in North Carolina on
Friday said Duke Energy Corp violated environmental laws
and could face quotidian fines after a massive spill of toxic
coal ash this month contaminated water and wildlife in the Dan
River.
The state's Department of Environmental and Natural
Resources (DENR), which has been criticized by green groups and
faces a federal government criminal probe over its handling of
the decommissioned Eden plant's spill, issued two notices of
wastewater and stormwater violations.
"These are violations of state and federal law, and we are
holding the utility accountable," said DENR Secretary John
Skvarla.
The total amount of fines had not been determined, though
Duke could face civil fines of up to $25,000 per day, the DENR
said.
At least 30,000 tons of toxic coal ash were released into
the Dan River when a pipe broke under the 27-acre (11-hectare)
ash pond in a spill discovered on Feb. 2. State officials found
a second leak of arsenic-laced discharge from another pipe
during their investigation.
The coal-fired plant was built in the 1940s and retired in
2012. The ash pond stores the waste the plant produced. The
discharge led to coal combustion waste coating the river bottom
as far as 70 miles downstream.
Both leaks have been plugged, according to Duke and the
state regulator. Two towns in neighboring Virginia, Danville and
South Boston, get their drinking water from the river.
The DENR also said this week it planned to modify permitting
that has allowed Duke to discharge certain amounts of wastewater
and force the utility to move thousands of tons of coal ash from
storage ponds to a lined landfill.
Duke, the largest electric power provider in the United
States, could not immediately be reached for comment. It has
said drinking water is safe and it continues to test Dan River
water.
"We will do the right thing for the river and surrounding
communities," Paul Newton, president of Duke Energy North
Carolina, said in a statement on the utility's website. "We are
accountable."
On Friday, the DENR said its investigation found Duke
violated water quality laws, rules, and lacked proper
water-discharge permitting in the massive spill and in its
management of the coal ash pond and its flows into the Dan
River.
The DENR also said Duke neither applied for, nor was issued,
a so-called National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System
permit for discharging stormwater from a steam electric power
generating facility into state waters.
Environmental groups say the coal ash, a powdery byproduct
of power plants containing heavy metals that can cause cancer
and nervous system damage, is stored in antiquated or unlined
pits and risks seeping into groundwater and nearby rivers.
U.S. prosecutors have opened a criminal probe over the spill
and have requested inspection records and copies of
correspondence between the DENR and Duke Energy.