By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 6 As many as 82,000
tons of ash have spilled into a river after a pipe break at a
retired coal plant in North Carolina, and environmental
officials said on Thursday that preliminary water quality tests
showed no violations of state standards.
Though no immediate threat to drinking water in nearby
Virginia towns was reported, officials said concerns remain
about how the spill could affect the long-term wellbeing of the
Dan River.
"The Dan River does not have a clean bill of health," said
Tom Reeder, director of the North Carolina Division of Water
Resources.
The ash release was discovered on Sunday at a Duke Energy
power plant in Eden. The company said the broken stormwater pipe
under a 27-acre ash pond released enough coal ash to fill
between 20 and 32 Olympic-size swimming pools.
An estimated 24 to 27 million gallons of ash basin water
also reached the river, according to the utility's initial
estimates.
The state's Department of Environment and Natural Resources
said it would continue to evaluate whether the water was safe in
the river where fishing and canoeing are popular activities.
The agency was awaiting analysis of multiple metal levels in
addition to the results released on Thursday.
An international group of water advocates said laboratory
analysis of water samples it collected from an affected part of
the river showed "extremely high levels of arsenic, chromium,
iron, lead and other toxic metals typically found in coal ash."
"Duke could have avoided contaminating the Dan River and
poisoning Virginia's water supplies if it had removed its toxic
ash heaps years ago after being warned by EPA," said Robert F.
Kennedy Jr., president of Waterkeeper Alliance.
A Duke Energy spokesman said tests by the utility and North
Carolina officials showed no adverse impact on the water supply.
"We feel confident in that data," said spokesman Dave
Scanzoni.
Hundreds of workers have been at the site this week trying
to stop the ash flow and permanently seal the broken pipe, Duke
Energy said in a statement. A spokeswoman said there was no
indication of when the spill, which was visible several miles
downstream, would be fully contained.
"It has slowed since the break was discovered," spokeswoman
Meghan Musgrave said. "Our focus remains on public safety and
fixing this break in the pipe."
Duke Energy, the country's largest electric power provider,
retired the Eden coal plant in 2012. No coal ash has been
produced at the site since then.
The plant was built in the 1940s, and the stormwater pipe
was in place before the ash basin was extended over it, Musgrave
said. The ash pond stored the waste produced by coal burning.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory visited the spill site
on Thursday and urged the energy company to get the spill
contained so cleanup efforts could begin.
"We will continue to be here on site throughout the cleanup
efforts and subsequent investigation of this incident," the
governor said in a statement. "We need to make sure this never
happens again in North Carolina."
In lawsuits filed last year, McCrory's administration asked
a court to require the utility to address wastewater discharge
from 14 of its coal ash impoundments in the state.
The Waterkeeper Alliance has called on Duke Energy to close
all of its ash ponds.