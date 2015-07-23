(Repeats July 22 item. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
By John Kemp
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 22 No new well completion reports
have been filed in North Dakota since July 10, the longest gap
this year, according to daily activity records published by the
state's Department of Mineral Resources (DMR).
Completions, rather than wells drilled, provide the best
guide to short-term changes in output, since operators can
always delay completing a well and putting it into production,
either because they are waiting for completion crews to be
available or to wait for better prices.
Completion is usually defined as a single operation
including the stimulation and testing of a well as well as the
installation of surface production equipment ("Dictionary of
petroleum exploration, drilling and production" 2014).
North Dakota's regulators consider a well completed when the
first oil is produced through wellhead equipment into tanks from
the ultimate producing interval and after the well has been
cased.
Well operators must file a completion report with state
regulators within 30 days of the completion date, and in some
circumstances immediately (here).
"In no case shall oil or gas be transported from the lease
prior to the filing of a completion report unless approved by
the (DMR) director," according to state rules.
Completions reported to the DMR are published in its daily
activity reports. The number of completions reported each day is
volatile because operators have some discretion about when to
file their forms; there are indications that operators often
file a clutch of reports for related wells at the same site at
the same time.
Nonetheless the forms have to be filed within 30 days so the
number of completions reported over a period of seven to 14 days
gives a rough idea of how many wells are being put into
production.
The recent slump in reported completions is unusual and
coincides with the fall in oil prices which has seen wellhead
prices for Bakken crude drop below $50 per barrel (link.reuters.com/qab35w).
If the slump continues over the next few days, it could be a
sign that shale producers are deferring putting more wells into
production to save cash and wait for better prices.
The number of well completions has been declining since the
start of the year as operators focus on the most productive
parts of the Bakken and Threeforks shales and complete fewer but
more productive wells.
"Initial production rates are increasing 10-20 percent per
month as drilling and completions focus more and more on the
best portion of the core Bakken and Threeforks area," the DMR
explained in its latest monthly report.
The DMR estimates that 110 to 120 new wells need to be
completed each month to maintain state oil output at its current
level of 1.2 million barrels per day.
According to the latest state report, 102 wells were
completed in April and 114 in May, though the May figure is
preliminary.
The number of wells reported completed so far in July is
running far below the previous level and well below the number
the DMR estimates is needed to hold production steady.
Exceptional caution is needed in trying to interpret
short-term changes in such a volatile series. The risk of
over-interpretation is high.
It is possible that operators will file a sudden rush of
completion forms in the next few days, but unless they do, it
looks like the pace of completions may be slowing substantially.
