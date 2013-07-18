U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a conference at the Technological park in the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in Rio de Janeiro May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

WASHINGTON The United States is ready to engage in dialogue with North Korea, but only if Pyongyang is prepared for "genuine" negotiations and commits to giving up its nuclear ambitions, Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

In a speech on U.S. policy toward the Asia-Pacific region ahead of a trip next week to India and Singapore, Biden noted that North Korea had recently called for dialogue with the United States.

Biden said the United States would not countenance what he described as a pattern of North Korea invoking crises only to insist on being rewarded for stopping provocative actions.

"As my mother would say, 'We've seen this movie before,'" Biden said with a chuckle.

