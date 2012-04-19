* Panetta declines to detail support due to 'sensitivity'
* Military, economic ties with China date back decades
* Says recent provocations followed some recent progress
WASHINGTON, April 19 China has provided some
assistance to North Korea's missile program, U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta said on Thursday, a week after the hermit
state's failed missile launch triggered broad international
condemnation.
"I'm sure there's been some help coming from China. I don't
know, you know, the exact extent of that," Panetta told members
of the House Armed Services Committee when asked whether China
had been supporting North Korea's missile program through "trade
and technology exchanges."
North Korea's powerful Asian neighbor is the hermit
kingdom's only major ally, with military and economic ties that
date back to the communist origins of the two nations.
On Wednesday, Pyongyang said it was ready to retaliate in
the face of widespread condemnation of the failed launch,
increasing the likelihood the isolated state will go ahead with
a third nuclear test.
After last week's launch, which the United States said was a
disguised long-range missile test but which Pyongyang insists
was meant to put a satellite into orbit, the Obama
administration said it had suspended a food aid deal.
China, Pyongyang's main economic and diplomatic backer, has
called for "dialogue and communication" as tensions with North
Korea mount.
In Thursday's hearing, Republican Rep. Michael Turner
pressed Panetta about a transporter launcher system -
essentially a large truck on top of which a missile is mounted -
that North Korea showcased dur ing a military parade on Sunday,
wh ich he said appeared to be made in China.
Panetta declined to give additional details about any
Chinese support for North Korea's missile capabilities in a
public setting due to "the sensitivity of that information."
"But clearly there's been assistance along those lines," the
Defense Secretary said.
Panetta said there was "no question" North Korea's efforts
to develop long-range missile and nuclear weapon capability were
a threat to the United States. "For that reason we take North
Korea and their provocative actions very seriously," he said.
"And China ought to be urging them to engage in those kinds
of ... diplomatic negotiations. We thought we were making some
progress and suddenly we're back at provocation," he added.
(Reporting By Missy Ryan; editing by Todd Eastham)