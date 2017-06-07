WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test,
the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to
defend the United States against incoming intercontinental
ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to
develop, according to a Pentagon memo seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Instead of saying the U.S. military's ground-based
interceptor program had a "limited" defense capability, the
Pentagon now said it had a "demonstrated capability to defend
the U.S. homeland from a small number of intermediate-range or
intercontinental missile threats with simple countermeasures."
