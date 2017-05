U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby speaks about a hostage situation at a restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, during a press briefing in Washington DC, U.S. July 1, 2016. State TV/via Reuters TV.

WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday urged North Korea to pardon and release on humanitarian grounds an American student serving a sentence of 15 years of hard labour.

State Department spokesman John Kirby called for Otto Warmbier's pardon and release during a daily news briefing. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in March for trying to steal an item with a propaganda slogan, according to North Korean media.

