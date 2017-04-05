WASHINGTON A North Korean missile launch on Tuesday was of a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of it's range, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

Initially, the U.S. military said North Korea had tested a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile.

"We are now certain it was a liquid-fueled Scud," said a senior White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"It spun out of control after going only a fraction of its range," the official said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)