WASHINGTON, June 7 The head of the U.S. Missile
Defense Agency, Vice Admiral James Syring, said on Wednesday
that technological advances demonstrated by North Korea in its
ballistic missile program in the past six months had caused him
"great concern."
Syring told a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee
that it was incumbent on his agency to assume that North Korea
today could "range" the United States with an intercontinental
ballistic missile carrying a nuclear warhead.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish)