By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The United States is "deeply
concerned" about North Korea's nuclear advances, a senior U.S.
official said on Tuesday after a U.S. research institute
predicted Pyongyang could possess as many as 100 nuclear weapons
within five years.
Sung Kim, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea
Policy, told a Washington seminar he could not comment on
findings presented earlier by experts at the U.S.-Korea
Institute at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced
International Studies, because he had not seen the report and
U.S. government assessments were classified.
"(But) obviously we are deeply concerned about the fact that
the North Koreans are continuing to advance their nuclear
capabilities; we know that they are continuing to work on their
nuclear program," Kim said when asked about the report.
Experts at the U.S.-Korea Institute presented three
scenarios for North Korea's future nuclear stockpile, which they
estimated currently amount to 10-16 weapons.
In the first, assuming minimal technological improvements,
the stockpile was expected to grow to 20 weapons by 2020. In the
second, it could grow to 50 and advances in miniaturization
would allow North Korea to mount warheads on a new generation of
intermediate- and shorter-range ballistic missiles.
The report's co-author, Joel Wit, described a "worst-case
scenario", which would see an increase to 100 devices and
significant technological advances allowing North Korea to
deploy battlefield and tactical weapons if it chose to.
"This is a pretty scary scenario," Wit said, adding that the
more nuclear weapons North Korea had, the more difficult it
would be to try to coerce it to rolling back its nuclear
program.
"To me it's a risky business trying to punish a country with
so many nuclear weapons."
The report said North Korea's existing missile systems were
able to reach most of Northeast Asia, particularly its foes
South Korea and Japan, and Pyongyang may also in the future be
able to deploy a limited number of Taepodong missiles - a
militarized version of a space-launch vehicle - that could reach
the United States.
Kim said concern over North Korean advances was driving
international diplomatic efforts "to find a credible path to
negotiation so that we can stop North Korea's development of
their nuclear capabilities."
He said Washington was "under no illusions" about North
Korea's willingness to denuclearize voluntarily and would
"continue to apply pressure both multilaterally and
unilaterally" though sanctions to increase the cost of failing
to do so.
