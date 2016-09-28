WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The U.S. coordinator for
U.S. sanctions policy indicated on Wednesday that more Chinese
firms were under U.S. investigation for suspected breaches of
sanctions on North Korea and Chinese banks and firms should
understand that dealing with North Korea was "risky."
Asked at a congressional hearing if other Chinese firms were
under investigation after the United States imposed sanctions on
a Chinese industrial machinery wholesale firm on Monday, Daniel
Fried, coordinator for sanctions policy at the U.S. State
Department, said he "wouldn't argue" with the suggestion.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)