WASHINGTON A U.S. State Department report said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was subject to U.S. sanctions over human rights violations.

"The Government of (North Korea) continues to commit serious human rights abuses including extra judicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detention, forced labor and torture," according to the report sent to members of Congress, which was seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The report listed those responsible for the commission of serious human rights abuses and censorship in North Korea, in a list topped by the North Korean leader.

