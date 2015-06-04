WASHINGTON, June 4 The United States, responding
to a report that North Korea is developing a new space
satellite, said on Thursday any launch that used ballistic
missile technology would be a violation of United Nations
resolutions.
The Associated Press news agency quoted Paek Chang Ho, vice
director of the scientific research and development department
of North Korea's space agency, as saying that "a more advanced
Earth observation satellite" was under development.
"When it's complete, before launching it, we will inform
international organizations and other countries," Paek was
quoted as saying.
Marie Harf, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department,
said any rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit used
technology almost identical to that of a ballistic missile.
"Any satellite launch that uses ballistic missile technology
would be a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions
that require North Korea to suspend all activities related to
its ballistic missile program," she told a news briefing.
The secretive country has an arsenal of missiles of various
ranges and is believed to be developing an intercontinental
ballistic missile aimed at delivering nuclear weapons.
In 2012, North Korea launched what is generally considered a
long-range rocket, putting what it said was a satellite into
orbit.
Pyongyang called it a space launch vehicle, but the
international community said it was a missile that violated U.N.
Security Council resolutions. North Korea is under various
sanctions for its missile program and three nuclear tests.
