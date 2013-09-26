By Richard Valdmanis
| BOSTON, Sept 25
BOSTON, Sept 25 Debt-laden European nations, the
United States, and resource-rich developing countries could all
learn from Norway's tight-fisted spending habits and oil wealth
management, the Scandinavian nation's outgoing prime minister
said on Wednesday.
Jens Stoltenberg said Norway had become one of the
wealthiest countries in the world mainly by refusing to spend
its huge state oil revenues, instead placing them in a sovereign
wealth fund and using only the annual returns.
"That way the fund lasts forever," he told an academic
audience at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
"The problem in Europe with the deficits and the debt crisis
is that many European countries have spent money they don't
have. The problem in Norway is that we don't spend money we do
have. That requires a kind of political courage."
Stoltenberg, a member of the Labour Party who served two
consecutive four-year terms as prime minister, is due to resign
his post on Oct. 14 after losing Sept. 9 elections to the
opposition Conservatives, who campaigned to lower taxes and
raise spending.
Stoltenberg said Norway's sovereign wealth fund - a now $700
billion fund with investments in bonds, more than 7,000
companies, and some real estate - was the main reason Norway
sidestepped the "curse of oil" that has plagued many other
resource-rich nations particularly in the developing world.
Also referred to as Dutch disease, the curse of oil occurs
when a sudden influx of petro-dollars to state coffers triggers
a public spending spree that in turn creates inflation and
stifles other domestic industries. The Netherlands suffered a
decline in its manufacturing sector in the 1970s after the
discovery of a large natural gas field.
"There are many, many other countries in the world that are
in similar positions, that are facing the same kinds of
challenges that we are facing, which is huge temporary income
from natural resources," Stoltenberg said.
"So, if there is a danger of an oil curse, Norway is really
exposed to that danger. But we have managed to avoid it. The oil
industry has been a blessing for Norway."
Norway's sovereign wealth fund is fed, among other things,
by a 78 percent tax rate on private oil companies.
He said Norway's economic and fiscal policies had also
encouraged one of the highest employment and productivity rates
in the world, as well as more wealth equality than many other
rich nations.
Asked if the United States, which has seen oil production
surge but which is struggling with mounting deficits and a
growing gap between rich and poor, could draw any lessons from
Norway, Stoltenberg said yes.
"Every country has their own national experiences, history,
environment for making political decisions. So I don't think
that countries can copy each other. But I think that we can
inspire each other, that we can learn from each other."
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Eric Beech)