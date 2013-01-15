The National Rifle Association will produce a nightly one-hour cable talk show called "Cam & Company" for the Sportsman Channel that is due to premiere on the same day Vice President Joe Biden is expected to present national control proposals to the White House.

NRA executive Vice President and Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre said on Friday in a statement from the Sportsman Channel that the program "comes at a critical time in the history of preserving our Second Amendment."

The channel said in its statement that the show would be hosted by Cam Edwards, a gun advocate who hosts a daily three-hour online program that is simulcast on Sirius XM Satellite Radio's Patriot Channel. Edwards is scheduled to broadcast his first show on January 15 from the SHOT show (Shooting, Hunting Outdoor Trade) in Las Vegas.

"Cam Edwards will bring intelligence, insight, and perspective to vital issues and complicated topics -- live, everyday -- that are being fumbled by uninformed instant experts on other broadcast and cable shows," Sportsman Channel Chief Executive Gavin Harvey said in the statement.

The program will be produced at am NRA studio in Washington, D.C., and air weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. ET, the NRA said on its news website.

"Cam & Company" is the third NRA produced or sponsored show to appear on Sportsman Channel, which can be seen in more than 31 million homes, the channel said. The NRA also produces "Guns and Gold," in which values are set on old guns, and "3 Gun Nation," a shooting competition program.

"This kind of programming has been done before, but it usually comes in a religious guise," said Larry Gerbrandt, a former cable television executive and founder of Media Valuation Partners, which appraises entertainment and media assets. "Live video is a much better way to mobilize your base than printed flyers."

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said by telephone that the show had been planned for more than a year and was not motivated by Vice President Biden's proposals.

President Barack Obama ordered the task force headed by Biden to prepare recommendations to curb U.S. gun violence after a gunman shot and killed 20 children and six adults at a school in Newtown, Connecticut, in December.

(Reporting By Ronald Grover)