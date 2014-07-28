WASHINGTON, July 28 A new Senate proposal to
curb the government's bulk collection of Americans' telephone
records and increase transparency about the program has White
House backing and may get more traction with critics who have
dismissed other bills as too weak.
Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, chairman of the
Senate Judiciary Committee, will introduce the legislation on
Tuesday.
Because it does more to clamp down on the data collection
exposed last year by former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden, Leahy's bill was expected to be more attractive
to privacy advocates than a bill passed by the U.S. House of
Representatives in May.
Many American technology companies have also been clamoring
for changes after seeing their international business suffer as
foreign governments worry they might collect data and hand it
over to U.S. spy agencies.
The White House has been working closely with lawmakers,
privacy experts and technology companies to secure Senate
passage of what it considers critical legislation, National
Security Council spokesman Ned Price said.
"Chairman Leahy has done remarkable work reflecting the
equities of intelligence professionals while crafting privacy
enhancements, and these efforts have yielded significant
progress on issues vital to those stakeholders," Price said in
an email on Monday.
President Barack Obama asked Congress in January to rein in
the bulk collection and storage of records of millions of U.S.
domestic telephone calls.
But the bill is not expected to come up for a vote in the
Senate before Congress leaves for a five-week break on Aug. 1,
which would prevent any action before next fall.
The House of Representatives passed the USA Freedom Act in
May, but some privacy advocates and technology companies
withdrew support because they wanted more extensive reforms.
Details of the Leahy bill have not been released.
But people who have seen recent drafts said it would go much
further to reduce bulk collection of intelligence on Americans
than the version that passed the House.
Both the House and Senate measures would keep information
out of National Security Agency computers, but the Senate bill
would limit how much of the data the spy agency could seek.
So-called telephone "metadata" documents the numbers
involved, when the calls were made, and how long they lasted.
Metadata does not include the content of the calls.
The NSA had legal authority to collect and hold for five
years metadata for all telephone calls inside the United States.
Although several courts declared the NSA program illegal,
Snowden's revelations caused a political uproar.
Under Leahy's proposal, analysts would have more limitations
on the terms they use to search for information, with large
geographical areas and service providers' names ruled out as
"selectors," a privacy expert said.
The measure also would also create the position of privacy
advocate who would represent the public before the court that
oversees the data collection program.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Roberta Rampton, Joseph Menn in San
Francisco; Writing by Doina Chiacu. Editing by Andre Grenon)