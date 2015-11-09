By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 A U.S. federal judge on Monday
for the first time ordered the National Security Agency to cease
collecting the phone call records of a lawyer and his firm,
providing an unprecedented but narrow and largely symbolic
victory to privacy advocates.
Opponents of mass surveillance cheered the ruling by U.S.
District Court Judge Richard Leon, who granted an injunction to
bar the NSA from collecting the phone metadata of California
attorney J.J. Little and his small legal practice.
Unlike previous rulings against the NSA's program to vacuum
up Americans' call data, which was exposed publicly by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013, Leon's opinion does not
grant a stay, meaning it will take effect immediately.
The decision is of little practical consequence because it
is so narrow in scope in covering only Little and his firm.
It also comes just weeks before the NSA is scheduled to end
its controversial bulk collection program in favor of a more
targeted system. That new regime, as mandated by Congress
earlier this year, will become active on Nov. 29.
But the ruling's language is forceful and represents a win
for civil liberties groups concerned that NSA surveillance is
too intrusive.
Leon wrote that the case may be the last court evaluation of
the NSA's bulk metadata collection program.
"It will not, however, be the last chapter in the ongoing
struggle to balance privacy rights and national security
interests under our Constitution in an age of evolving
technological wizardry," he wrote.
On Twitter, Snowden cheered the "historic decision" as one
that concluded the NSA "violated Americans' privacy rights."
Leon, a conservative judge appointed by former President
George W. Bush, has long been among the most vocal judges
critical of the NSA's spying practices.
Leon said he did not stay his Monday decision "because it
has been almost two years since I first found that the NSA's
bulk telephony metadata program likely violates the
Constitution."
Other plaintiffs in the case, including conservative
activist Larry Klayman, who began the lawsuit, were not included
in the ruling, due to issues concerning standing.
A higher court previously rejected Klayman's challenge,
saying he could not prove his phone was targeted by the NSA as
Snowden's documents only revealed customers of Verizon Business
Network Services, which is a subsidiary of Verizon
Communications, such as Little, were implicated. Klayman
added Little to his case to address the standing concern.
