WASHINGTON May 14 A bill to narrow spy
agencies' power to collect Americans' electronic data and
business records faced an uncertain fate in the Senate on
Thursday, even though it passed the U.S. House of
Representatives by an overwhelming majority.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and a group of
defense hawks want to renew provisions of the USA Patriot Act
that allowed the bulk collection of Americans' data, rather than
approve a new law that would allow this, the USA Freedom Act
passed by the House on Wednesday.
Unless both Houses of Congress approve new legislation
before a vacation break at the end of next week, powers used by
the National Security Agency and the FBI to gather records for
counter-terrorism purposes will expire on June 1.
Administration officials said President Barack Obama is
willing to let those powers lapse, although they say
intelligence capabilities could be weakened if some kind of
surveillance authorities are not extended.
Congressional officials said any proposal to give agencies a
broader license to spy would almost certainly be dead on arrival
in the Senate. And McConnell's proposal to extend current
surveillance powers also has little prospect of success, with at
least two senators - Democrat Ron Wyden and his fellow Kentucky
Republican, Rand Paul, both promising to filibuster the measure
in order to stop it.
Senate rules give McConnell almost total discretion to set
the agenda in his Republican-controlled chamber. So far he has
announced no plan for debate on either the reform bill approved
by the House or his own bill to extend existing spy powers.
Senate Democrats insisted they had enough votes needed for
the USA Freedom Act to advance in the 100-member Senate. Senator
Richard Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, said the
bill's backers had at least 60 votes.
But when asked about the measure's fate, he said, "Ask
Mitch."
Congressional officials said McConnell was considering a
move to allow Senate debate on his own bill next week. A
spokesman for McConnell could not confirm this.
Some officials said this could provide proponents of reform
of surveillance methods an opportunity to amend the bill to
contain provisions identical, or similar to, the legislation
approved by the House.
A bipartisan group of reform proponents from the Senate and
House said on Thursday the Senate should immediately pass the
Freedom Act, which they termed a "carefully crafted compromise
that has the support of the intelligence community, technology
industry and privacy groups."
