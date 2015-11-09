By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 9 The U.S. National Security
Agency is ready to end later this month collecting Americans'
domestic call records in bulk and move to a more targeted
system, meeting a legislative deadline imposed earlier this
year, according to a government memo seen by Reuters.
The memo, sent on Monday from the NSA to relevant committees
in the U.S. Congress, stated that the spy agency "has
successfully developed a technical architecture to support the
new program" in time for it to become operational as scheduled
on Nov. 29.
In stating the program's progress and the NSA's intent to
use the new system, the memo appeared to rebut claims by Senate
Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, a Republican
security hawk, who told Reuters last week that he anticipated
the new program would never be used because it was overly
cumbersome and slow.
Congress passed legislation earlier this year that brought
an end to the NSA's indiscriminate gathering of U.S. phone
metadata, a practice exposed by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden more than two years ago.
The legislation, known as the USA Freedom Act, called for a
six-month transition period after which the NSA could only
access targeted data from telephone providers with judicial
approval.
"While our work is not yet complete, testing of internal
systems functionality at both NSA and the telecommunications
providers has begun, and exchanges of test files with the
providers are under way," the NSA's memo read.
It added that it would be ready to begin the new system on
Nov. 29 and that the NSA plans to provide further updates in
early 2016 about the program's implementation in addition to "a
comparison between operations under new program and those
under the soon-to-expire bulk collection program."
Earlier on Monday, a U.S. federal judge ordered the NSA to
stop collecting the call records of a lawyer and his firm, a
narrow and largely symbolic victory for privacy advocates that
does not affect the scheduled shut down of the full program
later this month.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Toni
Reinhold)