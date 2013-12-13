WASHINGTON Dec 13 A U.S. presidential task
force reviewing National Security Agency intelligence gathering
has drafted proposals recommending major changes to the agency
and its programs, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The panel's draft proposals call for changing the NSA
leadership from military to civilian as well as storing the vast
phone call data now collected by the agency with a third-party
organization, the Journal said late on Thursday, citing people
familiar with the recommendations.
The proposals also recommend stricter standards for
searching the data collected by the NSA, the Journal said.
The Obama administration in August set up a special group of
outside experts to conduct a formal review of its electronic
intelligence gathering, which has come under widespread
criticism since leaks by a former NSA contractor.
The group's report is expected Sunday.
The White House is nearing a decision on splitting up the
NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, which conducts cyber warfare, a
proposed reform prompted in part by revelations of NSA's
widespread snooping, individuals briefed on the matter told
Reuters last month.
As part of the emerging plan, the NSA likely would get a
civilian director for the first time in its 61-year history, the
individuals said.
President Barack Obama last week said he intended to propose
NSA reforms to reassure Americans that the agency was not
violating their privacy.
"I'll be proposing some self-restraint on the NSA and to
initiate some reforms that can give people more confidence,"
Obama said in an interview with MSNBC on Dec. 5.
The recommendations from the task force, called the Review
Group on Intelligence and Communications Technologies, are one
of several measures unveiled this year by Obama, who has said he
had ordered a review of the surveillance programs before ex-NSA
contractor Edward Snowden leaked secret documents to media.
A steady drip of revelations of NSA spying has raised
widespread concern about the reach of the agency's operations
and its ability to pry into the affairs of private individuals
as well as the communications of foreign leaders.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)