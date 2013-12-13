(Fixes headline)
By Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON Dec 13 President Barack Obama's
administration said on Friday it will keep one person in charge
of both the National Security Agency spy agency and the
military's Cyber Command, despite calls for splitting the roles
after revelations about vast U.S. electronic surveillance
operations.
The White House had considered splitting up the two
agencies, possibly giving the NSA a civilian leader for the
first time in its 61-year history to dampen controversy over its
programs revealed by former contractor Edward Snowden.
Both the NSA and Cyber Command, which conducts cyber
warfare, are now headed by the same man, Army General Keith
Alexander, who is retiring in March. Given that the chief of
Cyber Command must be a military officer, the White House
decision means that Alexander's successor will be from the
military as well.
"Following a thorough interagency review, the
administration has decided that keeping the positions of NSA
Director and Cyber Command Commander together as one,
dual-hatted position is the most effective approach to
accomplishing both agencies' missions," said Caitlin Hayden,
spokeswoman for the White House's National Security Council.
"Without the dual-hat arrangement, elaborate procedures
would have to be put in place to ensure that effective
coordination continued and avoid creating duplicative
capabilities in each organization."
The White House announced that Obama had received an outside
panel's recommendations on what constraints might be in order
for the NSA and that the 40 recommendations would be reviewed.
"We expect our overall internal review to be completed in
January and the president thereafter to deliver remarks to
outline the outcomes of our work," Hayden said.
The review was driven by public disclosures about NSA spying,
including reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone
had been monitored.
Based in Fort Meade, Maryland, Cyber Command tries to detect
and stop computer penetration of military and other critical
networks by U.S. adversaries like China, Iran and North Korea.
However, there is an increasing focus on offense as military
commanders beef up plans to execute cyber strikes.
A steady drip of revelations from Snowden about the vast
scope of NSA spying has raised widespread concern about the
reach of such U.S. operations, with its ability to pry into the
affairs of private individuals as well as the communications of
foreign leaders.
REVIEW OF SPYING
Obama said last week he intended to propose NSA reforms to
reassure Americans that the agency was not violating their
privacy.
"I'll be proposing some self-restraint on the NSA and to
initiate some reforms that can give people more confidence,"
Obama said in a television interview on Dec. 5.
The Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday that the
outside panel's draft proposals call for changing the NSA
leadership from military to civilian as well as storing the vast
amount of data on phone calls collected by the agency at a
third-party organization.
The proposals also recommend stricter standards for
searching the data amassed by the NSA, the Journal said.
The recommendations from panel, called the Review Group on
Intelligence and Communications Technologies, are among several
measures suggested this year by Obama, who has said he ordered a
review of the surveillance programs before Snowden leaked secret
documents to media.
Hayden declined comment "on a report that is not yet final
and hasn't yet been submitted to the White House." He said the
administration was still working out the details of how and when
it will be made public.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh and Steve Holland;
Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Wilson)