By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 27 The U.S. National Security
Agency will end its daily vacuuming of millions of Americans'
phone records by Sunday and replace the practice with more
tightly targeted surveillance methods, the Obama administration
said on Friday.
As required by law, the NSA will end its wide-ranging
surveillance program by 11:59 p.m. EST Saturday (4:59 a.m. GMT
Sunday) and expects to have the new, scaled-back system in place
by then, the White House said.
The transition is a long-awaited victory for privacy
advocates and tech companies wary of broad government
surveillance at a time when national security concerns are
heightened in the wake of the Paris attacks earlier this month.
It comes two and a half years after the controversial
program was exposed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden. The
move, mandated by a law passed six months ago, represents the
greatest reduction of U.S. spying capabilities since they
expanded dramatically after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Under the Freedom Act, the NSA and law enforcement agencies
can no longer collect telephone calling records in bulk in an
effort to sniff out suspicious activity. Such records, known as
"metadata," reveal which numbers Americans are calling and what
time they place those calls, but not the content of the
conversations.
Instead analysts must now get a court order to ask
telecommunications companies like Verizon Communications
to enable monitoring of call records of specific people or
groups for up to six months.
"The act struck a reasonable compromise which allows us to
continue to protect the country while implementing various
reforms," National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said.
Some Republican lawmakers want to preserve bulk collection
until 2017, citing the Nov. 13 Paris attacks in which 130 people
died. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the
killings.
But any new surveillance measures are unlikely to become
law ahead of the November 2016 presidential elections.
A presidential review committee concluded the surveillance
regime did not lead to a single clear counterterrorism
breakthrough that could be directly attributed to the program.
Metadata collected by the NSA over the past five years will
be preserved for "data integrity purposes" through February 29,
the White House said.
After that the NSA will purge all of its historic records
once pending litigation is resolved.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andy
Sullivan and Andrew Hay)