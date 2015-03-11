By Carolyn Cohn
| EDINBURGH, March 11
believes it can win its case against the U.S. National Security
Agency because it has evidence that mass surveillance had caused
it harm, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales said on Wednesday.
Wales also said he thought the lawsuit, brought Tuesday by
Wikimedia and rights groups, would end up in the U.S. Supreme
Court because either side is likely to appeal any ruling against
it.
A U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman did not immediately
respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
In the legal challenge to the spy agency, Wikimedia and
eight other groups said one of the NSA's mass surveillance
programs violates privacy rights and makes people worldwide less
likely to share sensitive information.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 rejected another challenge to
NSA surveillance of email and other communications, ruling that
a similar coalition of plaintiffs did not prove they had been
spied upon or would be. The ruling, however, was made just three
months before documents made public by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden revealed extensive U.S. spying.
"We have proof that it's actually impacting us from the
Snowden documents. Wikipedia was specifically targeted for
upstream surveillance," Wales said during a question-and-answer
session at a pensions conference in Edinburgh.
The lawsuit takes on what is often called "upstream"
collection because it happens along the so-called backbone of
the Internet and away from individual users.
One Snowden-released document, which was included in the
lawsuit, had the logo of Wikipedia among organizations whose
online user data the spy agency was interested in.
"We have other evidence that will be presented in court of
the harm that has caused us," Wales said, without elaborating on
the evidence.
U.S. lawyers with expertise in national security have called
the lawsuit a longshot because of the difficulty of showing harm
and because spy agencies are sometimes able to block litigation
by citing the need to protect state secrets.
The case is Wikimedia Foundation, et al, v. National
Security Agency, et al, U.S. District Court for the District of
Maryland, No. 15-662
