WASHINGTON Oct 24 A federal judge has dismissed
a lawsuit by Wikimedia and other groups challenging one of the
U.S. National Security Agency's mass surveillance programs, the
Baltimore Sun reported.
The newspaper said Judge T.S. Ellis III on Friday dismissed
the suit filed in March over what is often called "upstream"
collection because it happens along the so-called backbone of
the Internet and away from individual users.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Maryland, where the
spy agency is based, said the NSA is violating U.S.
constitutional protections and the law by tapping into
high-capacity cables, switches and routers that move Internet
traffic through the United States.
The case is one of a number of challenges made by privacy
advocates against U.S. spying programs since 2013, when
documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden
revealed the long reach of secret government surveillance.
The judge "concluded that the plaintiffs had to speculate
about key elements of the spy system. So under a 2013 Supreme
Court ruling on a similar challenge, he wrote, their case could
not go forward," the Sun said.
"Plaintiffs provide no factual basis to support the
allegation that the NSA is using its surveillance equipment at
full throttle," Ellis wrote, according to the newspaper.
The plaintiffs include the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs
the online encyclopedia Wikipedia; the conservative Rutherford
Institute; Amnesty International USA and the National
Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, among other groups.
The groups said in the lawsuit that upstream surveillance
"reduces the likelihood" that clients, journalists, foreign
government officials, victims of human rights abuses and other
individuals will share sensitive information with them.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented the
plaintiffs, said it is considering an appeal, the paper said.
"The decision turns a blind eye to the fact that the
government is tapping into the Internet's backbone to spy on
millions of Americans," it quoted ACLU lawyer Patrick Toomey as
saying in a statement. "The dismissal of the lawsuit's claims as
'speculative' is at odds with an overwhelming public record of
warrantless surveillance."
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Marguerita Choy)