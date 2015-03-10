* Lawsuit claims NSA illegally taps 'backbone' of Internet
By David Ingram
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. National
Security Agency was sued on Tuesday by Wikimedia and other
groups challenging one of its mass surveillance programs that
they said violates Americans' privacy and makes individuals
worldwide less likely to share sensitive information.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Maryland, where the
spy agency is based, said the NSA is violating U.S.
constitutional protections and the law by tapping into
high-capacity cables, switches and routers that move Internet
traffic through the United States.
The case is a new potential legal front for privacy
advocates who have challenged U.S. spying programs several times
since 2013, when documents leaked by former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden revealed the long reach of government
surveillance.
Other lawsuits have challenged the bulk collection of
telephone metadata and are pending in U.S. appeals courts.
The litigation announced on Tuesday takes on what is often
called "upstream" collection because it happens along the
so-called backbone of the Internet and away from individual
users.
Bulk collection there violates the constitution's First
Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and association, and
the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable search
and seizure, the lawsuit said.
The plaintiffs include the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs
the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, the conservative Rutherford
Institute, Amnesty International USA and the National
Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, among other groups.
The groups said in the lawsuit that upstream surveillance
"reduces the likelihood" that clients, journalists, foreign
government officials, victims of human rights abuses and other
individuals will share sensitive information with them.
Legal standing, which requires the organizations to show
individual, particular harm, is the most significant obstacle
for them, said Stephen Vladeck, a professor at American
University Washington College of Law.
While it might stand to reason that the plaintiffs'
communications are being intercepted, they can only use legally
public information, which the government has acknowledged or
declassified, to show harm, Vladeck said. It is "not beyond the
pale" that the government could make more information public
while the lawsuit is pending, he said. For now, the lawsuit is a
"longshot" according to Vladeck.
An Obama administration official said: "We've been very
clear about what constitutes a valid target of electronic
surveillance. The act of innocuously updating or reading an
online article does not fall into that category."
The U.S. Department of Justice, which was named as a
defendant along with the NSA, said it was reviewing the lawsuit.
The NSA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"By tapping the backbone of the Internet, the NSA is
straining the backbone of democracy," Lila Tretikov, executive
director of the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement. (bit.ly/1EPjvQD)
STATE SECRETS
Another potential roadblock for the groups is that the
government could try to assert what is known as the state
secrets privilege, saying that continuing with the lawsuit would
expose classified information, said Carrie Cordero, director of
national security studies at Georgetown University Law Center.
Tretikov and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales wrote in the New
York Times' opinion pages that they were concerned about where
data on their users ends up after it is collected in bulk by the
NSA. Citing close intelligence ties between the United States
and Egypt, they said a user in Egypt would have reason to fear
reprisal if she edited a page about the country's political
opposition.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 rejected another challenge to
NSA surveillance of email and other communications, ruling that
a similar coalition of plaintiffs did not prove they had been
spied upon or would be.
The ruling, however, was made just three months before the
first of Snowden's revelations. Documents made public by Snowden
support the right to sue, said Patrick Toomey, one of the
American Civil Liberties Union lawyers working on the lawsuit.
Toomey said that with upstream collection, the NSA
systematically taps into Internet message traffic between U.S.
and overseas users as it moves in and out of the United States
over fiber-optic cables.
The NSA then systematically sweeps through the vast amount
of content for anything relating to specific individuals or
groups considered by U.S. agencies to be intelligence targets,
according to the documents leaked by Snowden.
Consequently, Toomey said, anyone inside the United States
who sends or receives messages via the Internet to or from
someone outside the country is likely to have had messages
examined in some way by NSA.
The case is Wikimedia Foundation, et al, v. National
Security Agency, et al, U.S. District Court for the District of
Maryland, No. 15-662
