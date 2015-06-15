(Corrects paragraph 6 to say TerraPower is working on reactors
cooled by liquid metal, not fueled)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Pentagon's top arms
provider and firms partly funded by Silicon Valley billionaires
Bill Gates and Paul Allen are among dozens of companies
collectively betting more than $1.3 billion that a new wave of
nuclear power can be a force to fight climate change.
Advanced nuclear power plants, which will employ techniques
such as using fuels other than uranium and coolants other than
water, have attracted private investments from more than 40
companies from Florida to Washington state, the Third Way think
tank says in the first report specifying the number of firms and
total money invested in the technologies.
The reactors, which could come into development in 10 to 15
years, can help curb U.S. carbon emissions and make investments
in electricity generation less costly, researchers at
Washington, D.C.-based Third Way said in a report seen by
Reuters and to be released as soon as Monday.
Companies expressing faith in advanced nuclear power range
from Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's largest supplier,
to Holtec International, which is building a $260 million
technology campus in economically depressed Camden, New Jersey.
Gates has partially funded TerraPower, a company that aims
to build reactors cooled by liquid metal, and Allen has
partially funded TriAlpha, a company that plans to make nuclear
fusion plants.
Investors "realize cost competitiveness is the name of the
game," said Josh Freed, who directs the clean energy program at
Third Way. The reactors are "designed to be scalable so that
they can produce energy at a per megawatt hour cost that's
competitive not just with existing nuclear, but importantly with
fossil fuels and renewable energy."
Advanced nuclear reactors should be smaller than today's
reactors, and construction should take one to five years, rather
than five to six.
Critics of advanced nuclear say companies have yet to make
small reactors economically viable despite decades of
development by energy companies and the U.S. military. Advanced
reactors using new fuels, such as thorium, and new cooling
systems, such as molten salt, are also difficult to make
economically viable, they say.
The nuclear industry has also been weakened by a political
backlash following radioactive leaks at Japan's Fukushima power
plant in 2011. And the U.S. natural gas boom has slashed the
cost of that fuel, making it harder for nuclear power to
compete.
The Third Way report was not funded by the nuclear industry.
But the think tank has received financial support from The
Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's lobby group, and
Babcock & Wilcox, a company hoping to build small
nuclear reactors.
Late last year, Lockheed said it made a breakthrough in
developing a power source based on nuclear fusion. The company
said the first reactors for this new technology, small enough to
fit on the back of a truck, could be ready in a decade.
The companies say they are exploiting advances in material
science and computer-assisted manufacturing that could help
breakthroughs become realities before 2030.
