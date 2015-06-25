By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, June 25 Russia is "playing with
fire" with its nuclear saber-rattling and the United States is
determined to prevent it from gaining a significant military
advantage through violations of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces
Treaty, the deputy U.S. defense chief said on Thursday.
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work, speaking to lawmakers
in the House of Representatives, also said modernizing and
maintaining U.S. nuclear forces in the coming years would
consume up to 7 percent of the defense budget, up from the
current 3 to 4 percent, and could squeeze other programs unless
additional funding was approved.
Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee, Work said
Moscow's effort to use its nuclear forces to intimidate its
neighbors had failed, actually bringing NATO allies closer. He
also criticized what he called Russia's "escalate to
de-escalate" strategy.
"Anyone who thinks they can control escalation through the
use of nuclear weapons is literally playing with fire," Work
said. "Escalation is escalation, and nuclear use would be the
ultimate escalation."
The deputy defense chief said Russia continued to violate
the Intermediate Nuclear Forces treaty, which bans ballistic and
cruise missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers (315 to
3,450 miles).
Work said the Pentagon was developing options for President
Barack Obama to consider to respond to the treaty violations and
would not let Russia "gain significant military advantage
through INF violations."
The United States is about to embark on a costly long-term
effort to modernize its aging nuclear force, including weapons,
submarines, bombers and ballistic missiles. Estimates of the
cost have ranged from $355 billion over a decade to about $1
trillion over 30 years.
The modernization comes as the Pentagon struggles with tight
budgets and the need for other expensive weapons like the F-35
Joint Strike Fighter and new warships.
Work said the nuclear force modernization was expected to
cost an average $18 billion per year from 2021 to 2035 in
constant 2016 dollars.
The Pentagon's annual base budget has been about $500
billion for several years.
"Without additional funding dedicated to strategic forces
modernization, sustaining this level of spending will require
very, very hard choices and will impact the other parts of the
defense portfolio," Work said.
Arms control groups say the U.S. nuclear force is larger
than needed to accomplish the president's strategic aims, and
the Pentagon could save money by prudently trimming the size of
the nuclear triad and other steps.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Paul Simao)