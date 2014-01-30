WASHINGTON Jan 30 The U.S. Air Force said on Thursday a total of 92 missile launch officers have been implicated in a widening scandal over exam cheating, well beyond the initial 34 officers placed under investigation.

The officers have been taken off their missile wing duties as a result of their ties to the cheating, which took place in a key proficiency exam, Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James told a Pentagon news briefing.

The Air Force and the Pentagon have assured the nuclear mission and the weapons themselves remain safe. But James has cited the likelihood of a "systemic" problem among the officers who oversee America's nuclear missiles. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)