By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, June 12
"challenges" in trying to secure radiological equipment used in
a range of industries that could become part of a "dirty bomb"
used in an attack, the Government Accountability Office reported
on Thursday.
Visits to 33 industrial sites across the country involved in
oil and gas production, aerospace and food sterilization
revealed vulnerabilities in how companies store radiological
equipment that range in size from several inches long to as
small as a grain of ice.
"In the hands of terrorists, these sources could be used to
produce a simple and crude, but potentially dangerous weapon,
known as a radiological dispersal device or dirty bomb," GAO
researcher David Trimble wrote in the report to the Senate
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
"Challenges exist in reducing the security risks faced by
(nuclear) licensees using high-risk industrial radiological
sources" even when they follow the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission's security controls, he said.
Seven of the 33 sites had allowed people with criminal
histories unescorted access to radiological materials, the
report found. Researchers noted an open door and incomplete
fencing at one site and found unsecured skylights at nine
locations.
The report noted that radiological materials had been stolen
from trucks at U.S. industrial sites four times, with materials
recovered in all but one of those cases.
James Acton, a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment
for International Peace in Washington, said that radiological
terrorism, such as a "dirty bomb," had historically been seen as
a low risk.
"It's a bit of a mystery why we haven't seen radiological
terrorism yet. It's not that technically demanding" and
materials are available, especially in hospitals, he said.
About 3,000 U.S. buildings house high-risk radiological
materials.
The GAO said among its recommendations that federal agencies
should collaborate to provide security and seek comment from
companies.
The NRC and the National Nuclear Security Administration
largely agreed with the recommendations. Acton called the
recommendations "basic sensible precautions."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney)