By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Sept 2 The U.S. government has failed
to adequately safeguard crews involved in the decades-long
cleanup of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state,
leaving workers sickened by exposure to toxic vapors, the state
said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.
The 18-page complaint, filed in federal court in Spokane,
cited more than 50 instances since January 2014 of workers being
exposed to hazardous fumes at the sprawling World War Two-era
site along the Columbia River.
One worker was treated last year for chemical pneumonitis,
an inflammation of the lungs caused by chemical exposure, the
complaint said.
Hanford, occupying 586 square miles (1,517 sq km) in
southeastern Washington, produced plutonium for the U.S. nuclear
weapons program from 1943 to 1987 and now ranks as one of the
most contaminated sites in North America.
The main activity there now is removal of 56 million gallons
(212 million liters) of hazardous waste, much of it radioactive,
kept in 177 underground storage tanks, a number of them with
known leaks.
The U.S. Energy Department is responsible for cleanup at the
site, including the hiring of contractors and workers to extract
the waste from tanks for safe disposal.
As a result of lax safety practices amid leaks and releases
of toxic vapors in the vicinity of the storage tanks, workers
have been continually put at risk and left ill from chemical
exposure, the lawsuit said.
"Enough is enough. The health risks are real, and the state
is taking action today to ensure the federal government protects
these workers now and in the future," state Attorney General Bob
Ferguson said.
Watchdog group Hanford Challenge said it believes several
hundred workers have received medical treatment or evaluation
due to exposures over the last 10 years.
The state is seeking a legally enforceable agreement
requiring all tank-area workers to wear respiratory protection,
among other safety improvements.
Ferguson announced last November that he intended to sue the
federal government.
In order to further protect workers, tank farm contractor
Washington River Protection Solutions has increased the use of
personal protective equipment, including the use of
self-contained breathing machines in areas of potential vapor
exposure, Energy Department spokeswoman Carrie Meyer said.
"The Department is committed to safe and efficient work in
the tank farms," Meyer said in a statement.
Cleanup began at Hanford in 1989 and is projected to cost
almost $115 billion by century's end, according to Environmental
Protection Agency estimates.
