Chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Gregory Jaczko attends a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

WASHINGTON A Democratic commissioner accused the head of the U.S. nuclear regulator of mistreating staff, including verbally abusing female workers, in an explosive congressional hearing on allegations of toxic relations within the agency.

Gregory Jaczko, embattled chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, denied the charges - which he said came as a surprise - and said he has no plans to resign from the agency.

In testimony to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday, William Magwood said Jaczko has humiliated senior female staff at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in meetings.

"Senior female staff at an agency like NRC are smart, tough women who have succeeded in a male-dominated environment," said Magwood, sitting directly beside Jaczko, who kept his head down during the testimony.

"Enduring this type of abuse and being reduced to tears in front of colleagues and subordinates is a profoundly painful experience for them," Magwood said.

"This is the first time I've heard many of these accusations," Jaczko told lawmakers, denying he was verbally abusive.

"I don't believe that they are true," he said.

Magwood said three women he spoke to did not want their names used publicly - to be "dragged through the mud" - in what has become a bitter political battle.

Magwood is one of four commissioners who have raised concerns about Jaczko directly with the White House. All five of the political appointees - including Kristine Svinicki, William Ostendorff and George Apostolakis - testified at the hearing on Wednesday.

Svinicki told lawmakers the commissioners have all been at the receiving end of Jaczko's hot temper.

Jaczko told Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, he has not intimidated people or behaved unprofessionally, denying charges raised by his commissioners to the White House.

"I don't believe you," Chaffetz told Jaczko. "I think you should resign."

Jaczko said he has no plans to resign. But the commissioners said they have lost confidence in his ability to lead and said it will be extremely difficult to repair their relationships.

ISSA PROBES NRC BAD BLOOD

The controversy coincides with the commission working on a sweeping set of regulatory changes recommended following the March nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The changes could cost millions of dollars for operators of the 104 aging nuclear power plants in the United States.

A 61-page report by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, led by Republican Darrell Issa, blamed Jaczko for creating a hostile work environment. Democrats on the panel have said Jaczko broke no laws.

"The Republican narrative for this hearing is superficial, political and ultimately counterproductive for the health of the nuclear industry in American," said Gerald Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia.

Commissioners rejected that charge, with George Apostolakis, a Democratic appointee who is a recognized expert in risk modeling, saying he was offended by the suggestion his complaints are politically motivated.

By law, the chairman is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency, while the commissioners form policy and regulations - a division of roles exhaustively described in a 69-page internal procedures document.

Jaczko and the commissioners disagree on how to interpret those procedures. Lee Terry, a Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is drafting a bill that would "clarify" the powers of the agency's chairman, a Republican aide said.

Edward Markey, a Democratic lawmaker and long-time nuclear critic, said the Issa report was "replete with overwrought emotional dramatizations."

"The chairman has done nothing more than try to get a Commission that has for far too long served as a lapdog for the nuclear industry to finally stand up and be a real watchdog," said Markey, a former employer of Jaczko.

Markey released a report of his own on Friday that said commissioners were conspiring against Jaczko.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, has strongly defended Jaczko, who used to be an aide, and has complained the NRC head is the victim of a "politically motivated witch hunt."

