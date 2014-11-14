U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (L) speaks next to Strategic Command commander Adm. Cecil Haney at a news briefing to announce reforms to the nuclear enterprise at the Pentagon in Washington, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Reviews of the U.S. nuclear arsenal show significant changes are needed to ensure the security and effectiveness of the force, a Defense Department report said on Friday.

The reviews, which Secretary OF Defense Chuck Hagel ordered after a series of incidents involving nuclear personnel, included more than 100 recommendations to improve the nuclear forces.

Hagel told a Pentagon news conference the reviews found systematic problems that could "undermine the safety, security and effectiveness" of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

"The root cause has been lack of sustained focus, attention and resources, resulting in a pervasive sense that a career in a nuclear enterprise offers too few opportunities for growth and advancement."

The reviews called for clarifying the leadership structure around the nuclear forces, reducing administrative burdens, investing in equipment to improve training, changing the "culture of micromanagement," raising morale and improving training and inspection methods.

Hagel planned to travel to Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota to discuss the plans with nuclear personnel later on Friday.

Hagel said the United States was "probably looking at a 10 percent increase" in nuclear investment in each of the next five years.

"Collectively, the internal and external reviews found a nuclear workforce that was dedicated, capable and performing well in spite of challenges resulting from being understaffed, under-resourced and reliant on an aging and fragile supporting infrastructure in an over-inspected and overly risk-averse environment," the internal review said.

"Both reports identified serious issues with potential real world consequences if not addressed - some of which require long-term and permanent cultural and structural changes."

Hagel called for a review of U.S. nuclear forces after a series of troubling incidents. In March, the head of the nuclear missile wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana resigned and nine officers were removed from their jobs because of cheating on tests involving 91 missile-launch officers.

The Montana base is home to a third of the nation's nearly 450 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Nineteen missile crew members at 91st Missile Wing at the Minot Air Force Base were decertified after a poor showing in an inspection in March.

Last year, the general overseeing the intercontinental missile arsenal was fired for personal misbehavior, just days after the deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the nuclear arsenal and space operations, was relieved of his post.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey and Dan Grebler)