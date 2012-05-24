* Expert on nuclear waste from George Mason University
* Would replace Jaczko who had stormy term
* Reid: will pair nomination with Republican commissioner
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, May 24 President Barack Obama said
on Thursday he will nominate Allison Macfarlane, an expert in
nuclear waste, to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and
plans to name her as the panel's chairman once she is confirmed
by the Senate.
Macfarlane would replace Gregory Jaczko, who announced his
resignation on Monday after a contentious term as the top
nuclear safety official marked by accusations from his four
fellow commissioners that his bad temper had created a hostile
work environment.
Macfarlane, who teaches at George Mason University, was a
member of a panel of experts named to determine how the United
States should dispose of toxic nuclear waste after Obama
canceled plans to store it deep in a Nevada mountain. That panel
in January recommended ways to overhaul the process for finding
a central nuclear waste storage site.
"Dr. Macfarlane understands the role that nuclear power must
play in our nation's energy future while ensuring that we are
always taking steps to produce this important energy source
safely and securely," said Clark Stevens, a White House
spokesman.
Macfarlane will be nominated to serve for the remainder of
Jaczko's term, which ends in June 2013. Her appointment to the
commission requires Senate confirmation. Under laws governing
the agency, the president then could name her as chairman.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat who has long
fought to keep the nuclear waste dump out of his home state of
Nevada, said he would work quickly to get Senate approval of
Macfarlane's nomination.
Reid said on Thursday he would pair Macfarlane's nomination
with that of Kristine Svinicki, a Republican commissioner whose
term expires in June - a strategy that could help both
nominations move more quickly through the often gridlocked
Senate.
Reid had said he was opposed to a second term for Svinicki,
but Senate Republicans have made her renomination a priority.
The Senate Environmental and Public Works committee will
hold a joint confirmation hearing for them in June.
