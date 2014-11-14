First Britain-China direct freight train arrives back in China
YIWU, China, April 29 The first freight train to run from Britain to China arrived in the city of Yiwu in eastern China on Saturday, completing its 12,000-km (7,456-mile) journey.
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Internal and external reviews of the U.S. nuclear arsenal show that significant changes are needed to ensure the security and effectiveness of the force, a Defense Department report said on Friday.
The reviews, which Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered after a series of incidents involving nuclear personnel, included more than 100 recommendations to improve the nuclear forces. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SASEBO, April 29 As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programmes.