(Changes dateline and byline, recasts and adds new Hagel
quotes)
By David Alexander
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. Nov 14 Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel told troops responsible for U.S. nuclear
bombers and missiles on Friday he was committed to revitalizing
their force with millions of dollars in new funding after years
of neglect.
Hagel, visiting Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota hours
after announcing an overhaul of U.S. nuclear forces, promised
additional money to improve their jobs and work conditions,
including curbing an excess focus on perfection that helped
spark a cheating scandal at a sister base this year.
"You are an indispensable element of our national security,"
Hagel told the airmen and missileers. "You are the main
deterrent for the security of this country."
The review released by the Pentagon on Friday found a
nuclear force "understaffed, under-resourced and reliant on an
aging and fragile supporting infrastructure in an over-inspected
and overly risk-averse environment."
At the announcement earlier in Washington, Hagel referred to
a situation in which a single wrench needed to attach warheads
to missiles had to be sent by Federal Express from one base to
another.
"We now have a wrench for each location. We're going to have
two wrenches for each location soon," Hagel said.
He said the Pentagon needed to increase its current $15
billion to $16 billion budget by about 10 percent over the next
five years and improve the career paths for airmen in the
nuclear field, many of whom find it difficult to advance.
Some defense analysts welcomed the results of the review,
saying it would renew focus on nuclear arms after years of
neglect, but others said simply spending more money on a Cold
War-era atomic weapons structure that increasingly plays a
limited role in U.S. security policy would not improve things.
Hagel ordered the reviews to try to identify the causes of a
series of scandals that have plagued the nuclear weapons force
over the past few years, including cheating on proficiency tests
by missile launch officers at Malmstrom Air Force Base in
Montana.
The cheating incident at Malmstrom, which involved dozens of
personnel, was uncovered earlier this year during an
investigation of a drug ring involving 10 of the officers.
That investigation came months after the head of U.S.
nuclear forces was fired for drunkenness and other inappropriate
behavior while on an official nuclear security visit to Moscow.
There also have been concerns raised about morale problems in
the force.
(Reporting by David Alexander, Bill Trott and David Brunnstrom;
Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David
Storey and Eric Beech)