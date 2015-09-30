By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, Sept 29 A former Idaho governor
sued the U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday seeking
information he said the agency was concealing about a proposal
to ship nuclear waste into the state in violation of a
20-year-old federal agreement.
The case puts Cecil Andrus, a Democrat who served four terms
as governor, at odds with Idaho's current Republican leaders,
including Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter, over a plan to transport
spent fuel from out-of-state commercial nuclear reactors to the
Idaho National Laboratory.
Andrus said he suspected the agency's intent was ultimately
to turn the sprawling nuclear research facility along the Snake
River near Idaho falls into a de facto nuclear dump in the
absence of a permanent repository for high-level radioactive
waste elsewhere in the United States.
In his complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Boise,
Andrus accused the Energy Department of thwarting the public
interest by withholding vital details about its proposal.
According to the lawsuit, the agency responded to his
Freedom of Information Act query with reams of mostly redacted
documents and newspaper clips about its request for a state
waiver allowing delivery of spent reactor fuel to the Idaho lab.
The lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the Energy
Department to furnish records that are not redacted.
Agency officials were not immediately available for comment
on the litigation.
A 1995 legal agreement between the state and the department
bans such shipments and ordered the agency to remove nuclear
waste already stored at the lab to reduce potential impacts on
an aquifer that forms the chief source of drinking water for
tens of thousands of Idaho residents.
That accord stemmed from previous lawsuits brought by Andrus
and his Republican successor, Phil Batt, alleging the U.S.
government was seeking to turn the lab complex in eastern Idaho
into a permanent repository for contaminated materials.
In January, Otter and other state leaders expressed
conditional support for the shipment of spent nuclear fuel to
the lab for a research program that proponents said would boost
the facility's profile and the local economy. But their support
was contingent on the department meeting cleanup obligations
that have yet to be fulfilled.
Andrus said his latest lawsuit was needed to ensure
protection of the public's health and the environment.
"I suspect they know what they are planning will be very
controversial and, for that reason, want to keep it secret," he
said in a statement.
