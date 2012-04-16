Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
SALMON, Idaho, April 16 Officials at a U.S. nuclear research laboratory in Idaho said a fire erupted on the roof of a facility that houses spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste on Monday, prompting an evacuation of workers there, but all the employees were reported safe.
No injuries were reported from the blaze, which was triggered by a welding accident on the roof of the so-called Materials and Fuels Complex at the Idaho National Laboratory, managed by the U.S. Energy Department, lab officials said. The fire has since been put out, lab spokesman Craig Shull told Reuters. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Burns)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.