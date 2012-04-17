(Makes clear that fire occurred in building that did not house nuclear material)

SALMON, Idaho, April 16 A welder's torch ignited a fire on the roof of a building within a complex housing spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste on the grounds of a U.S. nuclear research laboratory in Idaho on Monday, but no one was reported hurt, lab officials said.

The blaze prompted an evacuation of the building, part of a facility called the Materials and Fuels Complex, but the fire has since been extinguished, and there was no release of radiation, said Craig Shull, a spokesman for the Idaho National Laboratory. The building where the fire occurred did not contain any nuclear material.

The Materials and Fuels Complex, used in the remote handling of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive materials, is located near the edge of the sprawling 890-square-mile lab site in the high desert of eastern Idaho, about 38 miles from the city of Idaho Falls.

The same facility was where 16 Idaho lab workers were exposed to radiation in November of last year during an accident that occurred while they were preparing to remove an old plutonium fuel cell from a decommissioned reactor. A separate mishap about a week later sent another worker to a hospital with burns from a chemical reaction.

Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho National Laboratory, the U.S. Energy Department's leading facility for nuclear reactor technology.

Shull said he did not immediately have details about the number of workers involved in Monday's fire, the extent of the evacuation or damage from the welding fire. But he said no injuries were reported. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Dan Burns and Eric Walsh)