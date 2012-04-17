(Makes clear that fire occurred in building that did not house
nuclear material)
SALMON, Idaho, April 16 A welder's torch ignited
a fire on the roof of a building within a complex housing spent
nuclear fuel and radioactive waste on the grounds of a U.S.
nuclear research laboratory in Idaho on Monday, but no one was
reported hurt, lab officials said.
The blaze prompted an evacuation of the building, part of a
facility called the Materials and Fuels Complex, but the fire
has since been extinguished, and there was no release of
radiation, said Craig Shull, a spokesman for the Idaho National
Laboratory. The building where the fire occurred did not contain
any nuclear material.
The Materials and Fuels Complex, used in the remote handling
of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive materials, is
located near the edge of the sprawling 890-square-mile lab site
in the high desert of eastern Idaho, about 38 miles from the
city of Idaho Falls.
The same facility was where 16 Idaho lab workers were
exposed to radiation in November of last year during an accident
that occurred while they were preparing to remove an old
plutonium fuel cell from a decommissioned reactor. A separate
mishap about a week later sent another worker to a hospital with
burns from a chemical reaction.
Some 6,000 employees and contractors work at the Idaho
National Laboratory, the U.S. Energy Department's leading
facility for nuclear reactor technology.
Shull said he did not immediately have details about the
number of workers involved in Monday's fire, the extent of the
evacuation or damage from the welding fire. But he said no
injuries were reported.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Dan Burns and Eric Walsh)