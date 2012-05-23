* Jaczko says safety issues take too long to be addressed
By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 23 The departing head of
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission o n W ednesday continued to
press for heightened safety regulations, at a meeting of
industry officials who have often chafed at his push for new
rules.
Gregory Jaczko said the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that
devastated Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex was a
"wake-up call hopefully for everyone," but said more work needs
to be done to improve reactor safety.
"Safety issues that take 10, 15 years to resolve are not
helpful for anyone," Gregory Jaczko told a news conference after
speaking at an annual industry meeting held in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
"That is an area where we need to continue to make progress,
and where I think the industry has work to do as well."
In remarks to reporters, Jaczko said he would leave it to
others to judge the legacy of his reform efforts, which have
been overshadowed by complaints about his management style. He
also side-stepped questions about rancor within the five-member
commission.
"I enjoy my job a lot," Jaczko said. "I care passionately
about nuclear safety so I enjoy the opportunity to engage my
colleagues in debates and discussions."
It was his first major public appearance since he announced
his resignation on Monday. A series of reports and congressional
hearings have painted Jaczko as a bully who had reduced some
senior female employees to tears. Jaczko, 41, has consistently
dismissed and denied the reports.
In a speech before hundreds of industry officials who have
criticized his push for reforms in the wake of last year's
nuclear disaster in Japan, Jaczko made a brief mention of his
departure before focusing on issues he said need to be
addressed.
These included investments in computer systems that could
predict future problems and the need for reactor operators to
use social media tools to inform the public about their
operations.
He said the disaster in Japan demonstrated that the industry
has a lot of work to do on emergency preparedness.
"I think there were people throughout this industry that
had come to a belief that an accident of that magnitude simply
was never going to happen," he said. "I've always tried to do my
job without making that assumption. I have seen a change in the
way people talk...because it did happen."
Jaczko, who has served on the commission since 2005, was
appointed chairman by President Barack Obama in 2009. His term
runs through June 2013, but he will leave once his successor has
received Senate confirmation, which can often be stalled for
months.
The White House has said it will nominate a new chairman
soon, and the Senate may have an opportunity to move the
selection through at the same time as the reconfirmation of a
Republican commissioner, Kristine Svinicki, whose term expires
next month.
He has said announcing his decision to step down more than a
year before his term expired was "not at all" related to the
accusations but rather publicly signals his intention not to
pursue a second term as chairman.
Jaczko said he hasn't won't pursue other opportunities until
his replacement has been confirmed or is close to being
confirmed.
"I care very passionately about the important role that
government can play in protecting interests of the public," he
said. "I certainly hope at some point to be able to use what
I've learned here in fighting for those sort of causes in the
future."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Editing
by David Gregorio)